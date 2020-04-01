Gov. Pritzker accuses Trump of “leadership malpractice” for not extending healthcare coverage during COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials delivered their daily coronavirus update for Wednesday, April 1st.

Governor Pritzker began his Wednesday press conference stressing the importance of filling out the 2020 census. The results will have a number of impacts including the distribution of federal assistance and the number of electoral college votes Illinois is granted.

As of Wednesday, a total of 6,980 people have tested positive for COVID-19. 42 new deaths were reported across the state, bringing the death toll to 141 in Illinois.

A total of 40,384 people have been tested for the virus.

Governor Pritzker announced that he is expanding access for the Affordable Care Act. The governor says that over 800,000 people in the state do not have health insurance and says 500,000 could sign up for Obamacare immediately if President Trump made a special enrollment period available.

The governor accused the president of “leadership malpractice” for failing to do so and continuing with the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act.

“To seek to kill the ACA, at a time like this, not to mention ever, undermines everything that we’re trying to do to keep people safe,” Pritzker said.

The governor entourages anyone who was laid off from their job because of the virus to sign up for Obamacare, saying they are able because of a “qualifying life event” clause. The state website for these resources is available here.

