Gov. Pritzker closes schools for remainder of 2019-2020 academic year

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the closure of the state’s schools for the remainder of the school year at his daily coronavirus briefing.

The move would restrict in-person classroom instruction for the remainder of the academic school year.

“I’ve said time and time again, our decisions must follow the science and the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine this school year,” said Pritzker. “Over the last month, Illinois’ schools have stepped up and faced the many challenges of COVID-19 with generosity, creativity, and a resolute focus on caring for students, parents and communities. I am confident that our schools will manage and expand the learning opportunities for all our children who will be working from home over the coming weeks.”

The order came a day after President Donald Trump issued guidance for states to reopen the country’s economy, which has been rocked by widespread shutdowns of nonessential businesses and 22 million people filing for unemployment. Pritzker has said he’s waiting for the number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois to start dropping before he’ll loosen the state’s social-distancing restrictions.

Illinois will receive approximately $569 million in federal funding for prek-12 schools, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to a press release, the funding can help equip students with technology and internet access to enhance remote learning, support teachers in developing their remote instruction skills, and assist schools in continuing to provide meals to children and communities.

Pritzker’s stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 30th, but the Governor has hinted that he may extend it into May in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty-seven states have already closed schools for the remainder of the school year, according to Education Week.

The Illinois State Board of Education has encouraged each school to determine a local method of taking attendance or checking student engagement through daily virtual contact between students and teachers.

Illinois released a wi-fi hotspot map on Friday to help students who lack internet access in their homes.

The wi-fi map has 200 hotspots students can use to complete coursework.

Wi-fi hotspots are available at multiple locations around the state including local colleges and libraries. To find a hotspot near you, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

