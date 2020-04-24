LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, April 24th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Yesterday, Pritzker announced he was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 30th, with some modifications.

The governor also ordered that all people over the age of 2 must wear a face mask while in public.

To find an updated list of coronavirus cases by zip code, visit this interactive map.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

