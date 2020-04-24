CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Yesterday, Pritzker announced he was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 30th, with some modifications.
The governor also ordered that all people over the age of 2 must wear a face mask while in public.
To find an updated list of coronavirus cases by zip code, visit this interactive map.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Trump says he was being ‘sarcastic’ about injecting disinfectant to fight coronavirus
- Smithfield closes Illinois plant after workers test positive for coronavirus
- VanVleet staying open-minded about whether or not the NBA season will resume
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, April 24th
- Trump say remarks about injecting disinfectant were ‘sarcastic’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!