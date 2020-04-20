LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, April 20th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT today.
Winnebago County officials will hold a bi-weekly briefing today at 3:30 p.m.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
