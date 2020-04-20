LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, April 20th

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT today.

Winnebago County officials will hold a bi-weekly briefing today at 3:30 p.m.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories