LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, April 20th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested by Rockford Police after allegedly burglarizing vehicles, fleeing police in a stolen car, and eventually crashing into a tree near Sandy Hollow Road.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 3000 block of Lund Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of suspicious activity, in which two suspects had been seen going through vehicles.