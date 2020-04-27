CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT.
The Winnebago County Health Department will hold a bi-weekly briefing at 3:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at approximately 4 p.m.
You can find a list of coronavirus cases in Illinois by zipcode here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rock County correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19
- Illinois has 1,980 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 50 deaths in 24 hours
- Facebook releases county-by-county map of coronavirus symptom reports
- Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Rockford
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, April 27th
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!