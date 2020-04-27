LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, April 27th

Live Now
Gov. Pritzker's daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, April 27th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Winnebago County Health Department will hold a bi-weekly briefing at 3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at approximately 4 p.m.

You can find a list of coronavirus cases in Illinois by zipcode here.

