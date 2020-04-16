LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Thursday, April 16th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. CDT.
Earlier today, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an extension to that state’s “safer-at-home” order until May 26th.
The Winnebago County Health Department is scheduled to hold a briefing today at 3:30 p.m.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. CDT.
