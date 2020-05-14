Pritzker: All Illinois regions on track to move to Phase 3 reopening on May 29th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker said that, as of Thursday, all Illinois regions are meeting the required metric to move into Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan on May 29th.

To meet that metric, positive coronavirus tests within a region must fall below 20% of all tests performed, in addition to other factors, including an average 14 days of declining cases and 28 days of declining hospitalized cases.

The baseline averages are what authorities are watching to prevent a surge in cases which might overwhelm available healthcare resources.

Although Cook County, in the Northeast Region, is on track to overtake Queens, New York as the county with the most COVID-19 cases nationwide, Pritzker said Illinois is testing more of its residents than most other states, and daily confirmed cases are still less than 20% of all people tested.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 3,239 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois.

More than 50,000 unemployment claims have been filed by self-employed workers since Monday, Pritzker said, when the state launched its new online portal.

Get Hired Illinois is the name of a new website the state is launching to pair skilled workers with available jobs. Pritzker said he is encouraging all employers and workers to use this centralized hub.

Get Hired currently features nearly 60,000 available job opportunities in a variety of industries.

“The financial stability and success of our residents is key to getting Illinois’ economy back on its feet,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois won’t be restored until our workers and families have the opportunities and resources they need to build and fill their lives. That’s why my administration is working with businesses and industries across the state to encourage more employers to utilize the Get Hired website.”

