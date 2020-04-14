CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are set to hold a daily coronavirus briefing today at 2:30 p.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Tuesday, April 14th
- ‘He kept saying ‘I’m fine’ – Mother hasn’t spoken to son since walking him to ambulance two weeks ago
- Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again today
- Pastor who held church services despite orders dies of coronavirus
- Stephenson County records 9th confirmed case of coronavirus
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!