Pritzker calls Cabello’s lawsuit ‘just another attempt at grandstanding’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At his daily briefing on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker touted the distribution of personal protective equipment throughout the state.

More than 20 million items have been distributed to county health departments in 102 counties, including 10 million surgical masks, 8 million N95 face masks, 173,000 gowns, 7.7 million gloves, and 430,000 face shields.

In order to stretch the use of PPE, the state has opened a new decontamination center in Waukegan, which can safely decontaminated N95 masks for free, and within 24 hours, Pritzker said. Each mask can be cleaned up to 20 times, and the Governor encouraged hospitals to take advantage of the service through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Pritzker also said the Illinois Department of Public Health is sending teams to long-term nursing home facilities, withe 10 teams of 50 nurses focused on testing, training staff, and improving PPE usage and hygiene practices.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 2,253 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 92 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In response to Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) filing a lawsuit against his stay-at-home order, Pritzker said Cabello’s move was “just another attempt at grandstanding.”

Pritzker was asked if Cabello’s litigation has a point, should small stores open if big stores are open? The Governor said one challenge is the list of essential services, which focuses on grocery stores. But, the Governor noted, most big box stores have grocery inside them, which lets them stay open, while selling other products in other aisles.

Pritzker said his concern for small businesses is why he created the state grant program, and he hopes they will be able to open as soon as possible.

