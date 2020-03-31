Governor Pritzker extends ‘stay at home’ order until end of April

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker said he will sign an extension to his stay-at-home order until the end of April. State schools will transition to remote learning where no school days will be needed to be made up.

Gov. Pritzker says it’s hard to predict if the order will need to be extended again, since the state has yet to see its peak. He explained no scientific model is perfect.

The extension of the Stay at Home order will continue to permit a range of essential activities that will allow Illinoisans to meet their necessities while maintaining social distance from others. Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and other businesses providing services deemed essential will not close.

“I have let the science guide our decisions and I’ve relied upon the top medical experts, scientists, public health researchers, epidemiologists, mathematicians and modelers, from the greatest institutions in the world whose guidance on infection rates and potential mortalities and protective measures is second to none,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

The governor said that only 64% of respirators in the state are available, which is a 4% drop since last week. 24% of state ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients.

