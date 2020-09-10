CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. CT today to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.
MORE HEADLINES:
- NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will not return to 43 car in 2021
- LIVE: Gov. Prtizker holds Illinois coronavirus briefing for Thursday, September 10th
- Illinois reports 1,953 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 28 deaths
- Trap set after tiger reportedly spotted in Knoxville, Tennessee
- National Toy Hall of Fame reveals the 12 toy finalists
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!