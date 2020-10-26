Officials warn of 11k deaths by year-end as Illinois coronavirus cases surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — “Cases, positivity, hospitalizations are all rising across the state of Illinois. We have got to reverse the trend and stop the spread of this virus,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said at his daily briefing on Monday.

“We’re seeing a national surge in coronavirus, and Illinois is not immune,” he continued. “There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise, and we have to get prepared.”

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it would be banning indoor dining service for bars and restaurants in Regions 4 and 10 as six of the eleven regions have seen their rolling 7-day testing positivity rate go above the state’s 8% threshold.

Pritzker said Region 10 was the first region to trigger a threshold on hospitalizations as well as positivity tests.

The enhanced mitigations for Metro East and Suburban Cook County go into effect on Wednesday, October 28th.

“Over the weekend, two more regions – Region 4, Metro East, as well as Region 10, Suburban Cook County – triggered our metrics for additional mitigations, meaning that, starting Wednesday, 6 of our 11 regions will be operating under our resurgence framework,” said Pritzker. “Much like the four areas already operating under Tier One or Tier Two of the plan – Northwestern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane Counties – Region 4 triggered our 8 percent positivity average threshold, the second time it has done so since mid-summer. Region 10, on the other hand, is the first region in Illinois to earn additional mitigations not because of its positivity rate alone, but because its positivity rate and its COVID-related hospitalizations have both seen a sustained increase over the last 10 days.”

“We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, Suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

“We are on pace to see 11,000 COVID deaths this year,” she added. “Our efforts should be about focusing on saving someone from being exposed tomorrow.”

Region 9 reported its first day above the threshold today, at 8.1%.

Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson County, is currently operating under Tier 2 mitigation measures after experiencing reporting a positivity rate greater than 8% for 14 days despite Tier 1 mitigation measures being in place.

Today, Region 1 had a 7-day rolling positivity average of 12.8% (12.7% yesterday)

County breakdowns:

Boone: 15.8% (15.8% yesterday)

Carroll: 7.4% (8% yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.1% (8.7% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 13.5% (11.8% yesterday)

Lee: 11.9% (12.5% yesterday)

Ogle: 11.2% (12.3% yesterday)

Stephenson: 12.9% (12.1% yesterday)

Whiteside: 13.8% (14.2% yesterday)

Winnebago: 13.5% (13.8% yesterday)

The IDPH today reported 4,729 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases, including 9,522 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 19 – October 25 is 6.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 specimens for a total 7,326,216. As of last night, 2,638 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 589 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

