LIVE: Governor JB Pritzker gives daily Illinois coronavirus update for Friday, December 18th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a live COVID-19 update press conference at 2:30 p.m. today.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 8.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 9.7%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 9.9% (10.4% yesterday), the first time under 10% since October 13

Boone: 13.4% (12.6% yesterday)

Carroll: 6.7% (6.9 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.9% (10.7% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 12.9% (13.2% yesterday)

Lee: 5.4% (7.3% yesterday) **Lowest in the Region

Ogle: 13.4% (13.6% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.3% (7.1% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8.1% (8.1% yesterday)

Winnebago: 10.5% (11.2% yesterday)

