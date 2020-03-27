Janesville PD: No known motive for knife-wielding suspect in officer-involved shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police released additional details regarding an officer-involved shooting near I-39/I-90 that happened Thursday.

A Janesville Police Officer shot a 27-year-old man who was armed with a knife after the suspect crashed his truck and trailer near the intersection of HWY 14 and I-39/I-90 Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said at 2:45 p.m, officers were dispatched to a traffic accident.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was southbound on I-39/I-90, left the interstate and went down and embankment, where it crashed. Police say they don’t know what led to the crash.

According to police, a male suspect exited the vehicle and armed himself with a knife when police arrived.

According to police, multiple “non-lethal” methods were used to try and subdue the suspect, and ultimately a Janesville officer opened fire with his service weapon.

The suspect, who is not from Wisconsin, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Police say they do not know a motive for the suspect’s actions.

A 26-year-old Janesville officer was taken to the hospital for observation, but was not injured in the incident.

Janesville Police said the last officer-involved shooting in the department was in 2004.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

