LIVE: No Kenosha officers to be charged in shooting of Jacob Blake

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against any police officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Graveley also announced that no charges would be filed against Blake himself.

Video of Blake’s shooting on August 29th spurred riots in the streets in which several businesses were set on fire.

Officer Rusten Sheskey was among officers responding to a woman who had reported her boyfriend was not supposed to be around. Cellphone video shows Blake, 29, walking to the driver-side door of an SUV as officers follow him with guns drawn, shouting. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, Sheskey grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire.

The Kenosha police union said Blake was armed with a knife, and Sheskey ordered him several times to drop it but he would not. Sheskey’s attorney, Brendan Matthews, said Sheskey fired because Blake started turning toward the officer while holding a knife.

State investigators had said only that officers saw a knife on the floor of the SUV and hadn’t said whether Blake threatened anyone with it. The officers were not equipped with body cameras.

Here's a video of the shooting that happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This video shows the shooting of Jacob Blake from a different vantage point. pic.twitter.com/d2CYIis6Zm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

Blake’s three children are said to have been inside the car at the time.

Blake’s attorney, Ben Crump, has said that Blake was only trying to break up a domestic dispute and did nothing to provoke police.

The Kenosha police union has said that officers were dispatched on Aug. 23 because of a complaint that Blake was attempting to steal the caller’s keys and vehicle. Union attorney Brendan Matthews said officers were aware that Blake had an open warrant for felony sexual assault before they arrived.

Blake pleaded not guilty on Sept. 4 to charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in May. A trial date was set for Nov. 9.

On Sunday, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel announced increased safety measures ahead of the charging decision.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the mobilization of the state’s National Guard.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers said.

“Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary,” he added.

Noble Wray, a former Madison police chief, served as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

