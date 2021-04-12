Winnebago-Boone police task force could take up to 6 months to investigate two officer-involved shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and representatives of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force outlined the steps law enforcement will pursue as a pair of officer-involved shootings over the weekend are investigated.

The first occurred Saturday night as police were following up on a domestic disturbance which occurred around 11:30 a.m. that day. Police went to find the suspect in the incident in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Chuck Davidson said the suspect was located outside the home and ignored deputies orders and went back inside the house, where he hid in the basement. As police entered and approached, he allegedly brandished a large metal pipe. Police say the suspect charged at the deputies, and was shot.

One deputy was hit in the head with the pipe during the incident and was knocked unconscious, police said.

The 27-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. One Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in the incident.

The second incident occurred on Sunday. Around 7 p.m., police say officers attempted to stop a car in the 400 block of Illinois, but the driver fled into the back yard of a home. A Rockford Police officer shot a 19-year-old suspect, and a handgun with a laser sight were recovered from the scene. The suspect survived the shooting.

The Integrity Task Force is led by members of the Illinois State Police, and assigns officers from Winnebago County to investigate the Rockford incident, and vice versa.

The task force is in the process of reviewing body and dash camera footage, 911 calls, radio records, police reports, as well as canvassing the neighborhoods to interview witnesses.

The cases could take up to six months to fully investigate, as detectives will review evidence and await crime lab results, Hanley said.

Hanley went on to say that once the evidence has been analyzed he, as an independent party who is not participating in the investigation of the officers’ actions, will review the findings of the task force’s report.

“We will and I intend on being as transparent as possible,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney Hanley explained.