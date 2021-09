ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford’s new Fire Chief, Michele Pankow, has been with the Fire Department since 1992. In 2016, she made Rockford history as the first female Division Chief. Now, she’s making history again.

For nearly 30 years, Michele Pankow has been working her way up from within the department, from being a lieutenant, captain and district chief.

She was sworn in on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Hall, at 211 N Main Street.