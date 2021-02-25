Police arrest suspect in recent shooting at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Marquise Caldwell, 31, in connection with a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Macy’s at CherryVale Mall on February 14th.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana held a press conference to announce Caldwell’s arrest.

Bethge touted the use of the mall’s security cameras, which he said were able to capture Caldwell’s movements as he entered the mall around 12:25 p.m.

Police said Caldwell went into several stores and then followed another person, whom authorities believe to have been his target, out through the Macy’s exit, and fired several shots.

Photo: Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office

Caldwell was arrested in Wisconsin on February 21st and brought back to Winnebago County, where he has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Because of prior weapons convictions, Caldwell is also charged with Armed Habitual Criminal.

Hanley said, “If you go to CherryVale Mall and shoot at someone, you are going to be arrested, prosecuted, and convicted.”

Initially, Cherry Valley Police said they were looking for three “persons of interest,” and said the investigation was still ongoing.

The shooting required the mall to go into lockdown. Police say that no one was hurt by gunfire, but investigators located several shell casings.