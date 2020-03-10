Police: Baby girl beaten to death in Janesville by mother’s boyfriend

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Steven Horan will be charged with the murder and abuse of a 15-month-old girl who died from blunt force trauma injuries Monday morning, according to Janesville Police.

Police said Horan was the mother’s boyfriend.

Photo: Janesville Police Department

Around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning, police responded to the 500 block of Eisenhower Avenue for a report of a 51-year-old pulseless non-breathing person.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a mother giving CPR to her 15-month-old child.

Police blamed a computer mix-up for transposing the numbers in the age of the victim.

Officers learned that Horan had been taking care of the child while the mother was at work. When the mother returned home, she found her child in critical condition.

The child was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Rockford for treatment of life threatening, blunt force injuries.

Investigators said the injuries were determined to not be accidental.

The child died early Monday.

Horan has been charged with Physical Abuse to a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm and Reckless First Degree Homicide and is being held at the Rock County Jail.

Lt. Charles Aagaard said Horan had been consuming alcohol throughout the evening, and has a criminal history with the department.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

