Pritzker touts widening of Rockford’s W. State Street as part of Rebuild Illinois plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Rockford on Friday to announce a widening of W. State Street, using funds from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan.

“We’re here today to celebrate a project over 15 years in the making,” the Governor said at a press conference held at the Rockford Police Department’s District 1 Headquarters. “It’s the expansion of the final two-lane segment of the West State Street corridor into a four-lane divided highway.”

Pritzker said the reconstruction of W. State Street will improve mobility and safety for drivers in a busy area of Rockford.

“This $8 million project won’t just widen the road,” Pritzker said.

City leaders say the next phase of construction is set to begin in April and will stretch from Meridian Road to Springfield Avenue.

The final segment will run from Day Avenue to Springfield Avenue, and will be completed in 2021.

Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) says these improvements will boost the Rockford economy.

“Transportation infrastructure is what it’s all about,” Stadelman said. “This drives economic development. This drives business.”

An additional $275 dollars in the Rebuild Illinois plan has been set aside to establish an Amtrak line between Rockford and Chicago.

While Pritzker said there is no timeline yet set for that project, it will help Rockford grow.

“There’s so much work still left to do, but together we can build a state that truly serves as a beacon for families and businesses, and good paying jobs. I know that Rockford’s future is bright,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) expects to spend the money over the next six years toward fixing or repairing roads and bridges.

IDOT used condition, frequency of use, and crash and death statistics to come up with the list of projects.

Projects in the Rockford area that will be included in the project include:

I-39/U.S. 20/US-51 from .5 mile north of Baxter Road to Interstate 90 0.3 mile north of Harrison Avenue Interchange and U.S. 20 from .7 mile west of Alpine Road to I-39. Resurfacing on 11.5 miles (including ramp repair) is programming in fiscal year 2020 at a cost of $21 million.

IL-2 over the Rock River in Rockton: bridge replacement, median crossover, engineering for contract plans and construction engineering are programmed during fiscal years 2020-2025 at a cost of $18.4 million. Of this total, engineering for contract plans is programmed in 2020 at a cost of $700,000. This project has been approved for IL Special Bridge Program funding.

IL-2 from IL-72 (E) in Byron to Beltline Road south of Rockford: Reconstruction of 10.6 miles, bridge replacement, culvert replacement, engineering for location, environmental and design studies, engineering for contract plans, land acquisition, railroad engineering, utility adjustments, and construction engineering are programmed during fiscal years 2020-2025 for $72.5 million. Of this total, engineering for location, environmental and design studes is programmed in 2020 at a cost of $3.5 million.

IL-251 over the Union Pacific Railroad 2.5 miles south of IL-75 and over Rockton Road 2.6 miles south of IL-75 in Roscoe: replacement of four bridges, engineering for contract plans and land acquisition are programmed during 2021-2025 at a cost of $13 million.

For a full list of Rebuild Illinois projects, click here.

