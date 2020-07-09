LIVE: Rockford Police and Fire Commission hears complaint against Police Chief Dan O’Shea

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will conduct a probable cause hearing of a complaint against Rockford Police Chief Chief Dan O’Shea at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

A group of Rockford residents filed a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief O’Shea for his comments in May on teenage gun violence.

The complaint makes one allegation against O’Shea, saying his comment violates the department’s policies against biased policing. Specifically, it says O’Shea is biased against 16 and 17-year olds.

O’Shea said, “The 16, 17-year-olds running around shooting each other, we’re not wasting our time trying to save them. They are lost. We’re trying to focus on 4 or 5-year-olds all the way up to 12 or 13, where we have a chance at saving them, changing their lives and changing the direction they are going in it.”

“Seventeen-year-olds that go around committing murders and shooting at people, yeah, well, sorry. Off to prison you go. I got nothing for you. Your family failed you up until this point and there is nothing that we can do for you,” he continued.

Democratic aldermen in Rockford say they want Chief O’Shea held accountable for his comments.

A petition calling for O’Shea’s resignation was posted on Change.org last month.

A local self-described “Black anarchist” group, known as Rockford Youth Activism, included on a list of demands that O’Shea rescind his comments, which have since been widely shared on Twitter.

The group also disputes the Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea statement that many of the violent protesters came from out of town, saying in part: “We believe that this statement was made to downplay the justified anger towards police violence that has been growing in the city due to deaths by police, brutality, corruption ,and misconduct.”

O’Shea has since clarified his comments to mean he was specifically speaking about violent offenders in a recent wave of shootings.

The first step for the Fire and Police Commission is to go over the complaint to determine if there is enough probable cause to go further in the investigation.

“If there’s no probable cause, and when they do that the complaint would be effectively dismissed and it would stop there. There would be no further action on the complaint. Or, they could determine, yes, there is probable cause, then the complaint will go to full evidentiary hearing at which they would determine if disciple is warranted.,” said Ian Linnabary, the secretary for the Fire and Police Commission.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

