Rockford police chief: Majority of homicides in 2020 were committed by two rival gangs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea is joined by Mayor Tom McNamara to discuss the 2020 crime statistics.

Chief O’Shea says that violent crime increased by 20% from 2019 to 2020.

Homicides in the city went up by 100%.

Homicide map

In 2019, there were 18 murders compared to 36 in 2020.

O’Shea says that the majority of the homicides occurred between two separate gang entities. O’Shea says the two organizations ‘know who they are’ as they have the utmost attention from Rockford Police Department and the FBI.

There were a total of 82 people struck by gunfire in 2019, compared to 171 in 2020.

Chief O’Shea says that ‘most people’ hit by gunfire are involved in ‘dangerous lifestyle activities.’

There were several incidents at area motels, which O’Shea says they are discussing with owners.

Property crimes and robberies did see a slight decrease. In 2019, there were 5,062 property crimes compared to 4,192 in 2020.

There were 253 robberies in 2020, a 11% decrease from 285 robberies in 2019.

O’Shea also added that Gov. Pritzker’s new police reform bill will present challenges to the department.