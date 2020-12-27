LIVE: Rockford Police give update on mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and other law enforcement officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. today to provide an update on Saturday’s mass shooting the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley.
Three people were killed and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at the bowling alley around 6:55 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, an additional three people were wounded in a shooting that took place both inside and outside the facility, located at 4007 E State Street.
O’Shea said teenagers were among the victims.
According to O’Shea, the suspect, described as a 37-year-old white male, was in the building when police arrived, but he said he didn’t believe that officers fired their weapons while taking the suspect into custody.
