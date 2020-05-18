Juvenile charged with murder, armed robbery at Rockford Stop N’ Go; 2nd man charged with weapon sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with first degree murder of a 21-year-old during an armed robbery at a Stop N’ Go store on Charles Street.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said Daiffean Davis will be charged as an adult in the murder. Davis also faces charges of Murder Committed During an Armed Robbery.
Additionally, 20-year-old Avontay Murphy (pictured) was charged with Unauthorized Sale of a Firearm and No FOID card.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pritzker: Illinois businesses can face misdemeanor for not complying with stay-at-home order
- LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, May 18th
- IDPH announces 2,294 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 57 deaths
- Pritzker says Illinois will employ ‘state of the art’ contact tracing of COVID-19 patients
- Super 8 Motel shooting suspect identified as 35-year-old Freeport man
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!