Juvenile charged with murder, armed robbery at Rockford Stop N’ Go; 2nd man charged with weapon sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with first degree murder of a 21-year-old during an armed robbery at a Stop N’ Go store on Charles Street.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said Daiffean Davis will be charged as an adult in the murder. Davis also faces charges of Murder Committed During an Armed Robbery.

Additionally, 20-year-old Avontay Murphy (pictured) was charged with Unauthorized Sale of a Firearm and No FOID card.

