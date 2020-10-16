LIVE: Rockford Police hold press conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- Local restaurant owners have mixed feelings about the return of indoor dining. While relaxed dining restrictions could mean Winnebago County is on the path to returning to normal, the other side of the coin shows a fraction of the business restaurant owners once saw.

"I don't know what the right answer is, but it's certainly a rollercoaster that we are all riding right now," said Baker Street Burgers owner Betsy Baker. The entrepreneur says her business takes a hit every time dining guidelines are modified.