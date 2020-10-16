LIVE: Rockford Police hold press conference

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, along with Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, will hold a media conference today, October 16, 2020. The briefing will start at 10:30 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories