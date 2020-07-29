Review board finds Rockford Police were justified in response to May 30 riot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and other city officials announced the result of an internal investigation of the police response to a riot that occurred on May 30th.

On Saturday, May 30th, protests over the death of George Floyd, organized by the group, Rockford Youth Abolitionists, met at Haskell Park and marched throughout downtown Rockford, stopping outside the Winnebago County Justice Center before moving to Rockford Police Department’s District 1 headquarters, at 1045 W State St.

Demonstrators began throwing rocks at the building and officers guarding the building, smashing windows and vandalizing a sign.

Police fired tear gas and ordered the large crowd of protesters to disperse. Several arrests were made.

A police Response to Resistance review board found that Rockford Police Officers “utilized the amount of force reasonable and necessary to affect the criminal arrest and criminal and destructive intent of those who were in attendance.”

Assistant Deputy Carla Redd said the review board looked at over 120 hours of video from the protests.

“I can say that the protests were mostly peaceful for the first 45 minutes,” said Assistant Deputy Chief Carla Redd said.

After that, police say protesters began hurling rocks, water bottles, and fireworks at officers.

Ten protesters were arrested.

“My review of the video footage has not resulted in any criminal conduct by any officers that were responding to the incident on May 30th,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Eighteen people were arrested over the weekend for looting and mob action between that Saturday night and Monday morning.

O’Shea said police responded to 60 calls for alarms and suspicious activity in all areas of the city.

Rockford Youth Abolitionists have marched several more times in Rockford, demanding that charges be dropped against those involved in the May 30th protest, and have called for the removal of Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

A formal complaint of biased policing was lodged against O’Shea by the advocacy group 100 Strong

On July 9th, the complaint went before the Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, who found no probable cause to pursue disciplinary action against O’Shea.

