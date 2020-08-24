Rockford Police blame gangs for ‘absolute crisis’ after two more deadly weekend shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a weekend in which Rockford saw two murders and a rash of shootings, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said street gangs were to blame for a majority of the crime.

At a press conference on Monday, O’Shea said, “We’re at the breaking point, with two more murders over this weekend. People are firing guns at an extraordinary rate on a daily basis [in Rockford].”

A 19-year-old was shot dead on 10th Street on Saturday night, becoming the 18th homicide of the year. Three people were also wounded in the shooting.

Another man was shot and killed on Sage Drive on Friday, and a second victim was taken to the hospital.

O’Shea said a “good chunk” of the shootings are gang related, saying “some of the victims have been targets, some are random people who were out on the street.”

“The dispute between certain street gangs is not getting better, and they are responsible for the majority of murders this year,” O’Shea said.

Rockford Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are working the cases, but O’Shea emphasized that law enforcement need the public’s help to curb the violence.

“It’s only a matter of time before another person is killed for simply sitting in their house or sitting in their car,” he said.

O’Shea also said most guns police used in crimes have been reported stolen.

“It’s not just handgun rounds any more. It’s rifle rounds, which go through walls,” he continued, saying that police have found suspects are making guns and gun modifications using 3D printers.

“Families should be celebrating birthdays…not visiting the funeral home,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, extending a plea to the Rockford community to share information with police. “We don’t want any more families to become members of this group.”

“What we have noticed during the pandemic is that people are not staying home. They are out in the community committing violent crimes,” she said.

