1 arrested, 6 wanted in Rockford Police investigation into illegal guns, drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross and Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea announced charges against seven men as the result of a narcotics and firearms investigation that began in September 2019.

Hite Ross said the investigation was aimed at removing illegal firearms and drugs from the community.

One man were arrested, and six are wanted and still at large.

John Shanklin, 32, is in custody, charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

Ellsworth Dismuke, 29, is wanted on a $500,000 bond, and is charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, and Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.

Trivell Smith, 29, is wanted on a $500,000 bond, and is charged with Armed Habitual Criminal and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Tyrone Cooper, 27, is wanted on a $1 million bond, and is charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

Robert Montgomery, 40, is wanted on a $500,000 bond, and is charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

Denis Lyles, 31, is wanted on a $750,000 bond and is charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

Kevin Boose, 29, is wanted on a $300,000 bond and is charged with Delivery of Cocaine.

Hite Ross said numerous firearms were recovered during the investigation, including rifles and revolvers.

The FBI also participated in the investigation, Hite Ross said.

