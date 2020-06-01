LIVE: Rockford Police to address weekend incidents at 2:30 p.m. news conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, along with Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, will hold a news conference today, June 1st, at 2:30 p.m. regarding this past weekend’s incidents.

The conference will be carried live on MyStateline.com, Eyewitness News Facebook and on WTVO-TV and FOX 39.

On Monday morning, police announced 6 arrests had been made Sunday night after looting took place at several Rockford stores.

