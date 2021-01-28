LIVE: Rockford Rescue Mission ‘An Evening of Hope’ Telethon 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Join us for the 23rd Annual Evening For Hope Telethon benefiting the Rockford Rescue Mission, tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Your gift will make it possible for hurting men, women and children to find help and hope as you partner with Rockford Rescue Mission to provide meals, shelter, case management, Life Recovery programs, GED & vocational training, life skills classes, and medical, dental & chiropractic care.

Help us reach our goal of $115,000!

Thank you for caring for the men, women and children in our community as we help them rescue, recover, and restore their lives.

The telethon will be broadcast live here and on WTVO.

Donations can be made here.

