SpaceX launch aborted due to weather concerns

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (ABC News/AP) — The SpaceX launch scheduled for this afternoon has been aborted due to weather concerns.

The next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 2:22 p.m. CDT

ORIGINAL STORY:

With the unrivaled partnership of ABC News and National Geographic, the special will offer viewers true, 360-degree coverage, the two leading news and science organizations dominate on television, streaming and social media, providing in-depth, comprehensive analysis and coverage of this momentous occasion to the entire country in real time.

The mission will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, a first for a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX.

If successful, it will be a historic achievement for SpaceX as it would become the first privately owned company to take humans to the ISS and meet NASA’s certification requirements.

Space veterans Hurley and Behnken are scheduled to ride into orbit aboard the brand-new Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off at 3:33 p.m. CDT from the same launch pad used by the Apollo moon missions a half-century ago.

The flight would mark the first time a private company sent humans into orbit. It would also be the first time in nearly a decade that the United States launched astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station.

In the event of a postponement, the next launch opportunity would be Saturday.

The preparations took place in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed an estimated 100,000 Americans.

“We’re launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. We haven’t done this really since 2011, so this is a unique moment in time,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

With this launch, he said, “everybody can look up and say, ’Look, the future is so much brighter than the present.’ And I really hope that this is an inspiration to the world.”

The mission would put Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the same league as only three countries — Russia, the U.S. and China, which sent astronauts into orbit in that order.

Musk, wearing a mask and keeping his distance, chatted with the astronauts just before they were about to leave for the launch pad in a gull-winged Tesla Model X SUV, built by another Musk business, the Tesla electric car company.

NASA pushed ahead with the launch despite the viral outbreak but asked spectators to stay at home to lower the risk of spreading the virus. Beaches and parks along Florida’s Space Coast are open again, and local officials and businesses put out a socially distanced welcome mat. Signs along the main beach drag wished “Godspeed SpaceX.”

Hours before the launch, cars and RVs already were lining the causeway in Cape Canaveral, with prime views of the pad.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence planned to fly into Kennedy, where the guest list was exceedingly limited because of the pandemic.

Among the sightseers was Erin Gatz, who came prepared for both rain and pandemic. Accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, she brought face masks and a small tent to protect against the elements.

She said the children had faint memories of watching in person one of the last shuttle launches almost a decade ago when they were preschoolers.

“I wanted them to see the flip side and get to see the next era of space travel,” said Gatz, who lives in Deltona, Florida. “It’s exciting and hopeful.”

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, are both two-time shuttle fliers.

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to transport astronauts to the space station in a new kind of public-private partnership.. Development of SpaceX’s Dragon and Boeing’s Starliner capsules took longer than expected, however. Boeing’s craft is not expected to fly astronauts into space until early 2021.

“We’re doing it differently than we’ve ever done it before,” Bridenstine said. “We’re transforming how we do spaceflight in the future.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

