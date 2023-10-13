ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A screening of the 2018 “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” featuring a live orchestra accompaniment, has been canceled days before the scheduled performance at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The performance was part of a live tour called “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Live in Concert” and has played at concert halls nationwide.

The official website describes the event as: “Watch the full movie on a massive HD screen, accompanied by a fusion of live orchestra, percussion, and a scratch DJ. Feel the power of the iconic hip-hop-infused film score that made the original Spider-Verse story a global sensation.”

In the touring version, the Academy Award-winning film plays on the screen with accompaniment by the Broadway Sinfonietta, and all-woman and majority women-of-color orchestra.

The performance was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19th.

The Coronado says the performance was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Those who purchased tickets online will receive an automatic refund. Other ticket holders can call the box office at 815-968-5222 for a refund.

According to the official website, the live tour will perform in Louisville, Kentucky on October 20th.