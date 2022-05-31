ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said the man shot by police outside the Rockford Casino on Saturday pointed a gun at his head, fired a shot in the air, and pointed a gun at officers, at which point 3 officers shot him.

Hanley identified the suspect as Bradley James Thompkins, 51.

Officers were called to the casino around 8:38 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, Hanley said.

Arriving officers encountered Thompkins near the entry door, he said.

When Thompkins pointed a gun in the direction of police, three officers – two Rockford Police officers and one Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy – opened fire.

Thompkins is in critical condition at St. Anthony’s Hospital, officials said.

No officers were injured.

The investigation has been handed over to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force, which investigates the use of deadly force by police. Hanley said the task force is comprised of 15 local police agencies, headed up by Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Chuck Davidson.

Hanley said neither Winnebago County Sheriff or Rockford Police personnel will participate in the investigation to determine if the officers committed a criminal act in the shooting.

Thompkins has a long criminal history in Winnebago County, including several aggravated DUI, disorderly conduct and battery convictions.