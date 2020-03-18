128 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 128 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 288.

An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).

Two additional counties are now reporting cases, in Kendall and Madison counties. Cases have occurred in people ages 9 to 91, according to the IDPH.

Counties with confirmed cases include with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Peroria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

“We must act with urgency. We must act now,” said Gov. JB Pritzker at Wednesday’s daily briefing.

The governor announced a new website coronavirus.illinois.gov which will provide the latest news releases related to coronavirus, video archives of press conferences and tips from leading experts to keep families safe.

Dr. Ngozi Ekezie of the IDPH said it is expected that cases and deaths will increase.

She also urged all seniors in Illinois to stay home and avoid gatherings that put them at risk.

Ekezie also advised all children home from school to avoid having playdates with friends.

“By staying home, you are keeping a hospital bed open for someone who could need it to save their life,” she said.

