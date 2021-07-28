Live virtual Q&A session with candidates for new Rockford Police Chief tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The public can attend a virtual question and answer session with the four candidates vying to become the next Rockford Police Chief on Wednesday.

The candidates are:

Larry Lapp – Retired Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigations – Chicago Office

Jonathan Lewin – Senior Public Safety Advisory, First Responder Network Authority

Carla Redd-Miller – Assistant Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

Kurt Whisenand – Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

Each candidate has been evaluated using a scoring system based off their qualifications, experience, and training.

Interim chiefs are currently running both departments. Police Chief Dan O’Shea retired in April.

Fire Chief Derek Bergsten is now leading a department in Colorado.

Rockford Police Department – Police Chief Virtual Forum, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 5 PM

Visitors can view the Zoom meeting here, using ID 858 8924 0103 with passcode: 868163.

A similar virtual forum has been set up with candidates for the Rockford Fire Chief next week. You will be able to find that meeting here, on August 4th at 5p.m