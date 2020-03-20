Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Mexico and the U.S. are planning to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says his government and the Trump administration have agreed to a plan that would prohibit recreational and tourist travel. It’s similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border.

The borders are scheduled to shut Friday at midnight.

The death toll from the global pandemic has surpassed 10,000 people worldwide and the effects of a global economy grinding to a halt because of the pandemic were beginning to show.

The U.N. chief warned of a looming global recession “perhaps of record dimensions” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home indefintiely.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s economic team is launching negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

