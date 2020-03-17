LIVE: White House coronavirus update at 10:30a

Live Now
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Vice President Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus.

The request will be outlined to Senate Republicans on Tuesday. It will aim to provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and propose a massive tax cut for wage-earners.

The White House hopes the measure will pass this week, as the administration scrambles to contain the economic fallout of the severe disruptions to American life from the outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday with a promise for swift action. He says the Senate won’t adjourn until it acts.

DEVELOPING…

