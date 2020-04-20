Haney expects Illinois’ stay-at-home order to extend beyond May 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At Monday’s press briefing, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said he believed Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order would be extended beyond May 1st.

“If this were a baseball game, we are in the second or third inning, not the 9th,” he said.

Haney said the drastic action taken to shut down the Illinois economy in March saved lives, although the action hurt local businesses.

Haney said local businesses would have been hit worse if no action had been taken.

He also said he recognized the impact disparity between local businesses and big box stores, and shared his frustration that the bigger stores were crowded over the past weekend, in spite of the social distancing guidelines.

“We can make mistakes in going too fast [in reopening the economy]. We could probably even make mistakes in going too slow. We cannot have just a business-centric solution in the near future or just a public health-centric solution,” Haney said.

Haney also said 40,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, enough people to fill a MLB stadium.

Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department, said the county currently has 209 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the death toll locally stands at 11.

That total accounts for 14 new cases announced today, and 2 additional deaths.

Martell said the initial projection was that cases would double every 5 days, but due to residents adhering to social distancing guidelines, cases are currently doubling every 8 days.

