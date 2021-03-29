LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus briefing for Monday, March 29th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County health officials will hold a weekly coronavirus briefing today at 3:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,761 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 5 additional deaths.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,239,589 cases, including 21,256 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,449 specimens for a total of 20,183,744.

As of last night, 1,352 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 280 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.