LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus briefing for Monday, September 28th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell and other officials are scheduled to hold a coronavirus update briefing at 3:30 p.m. today.

Illinois Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties, hit a threshold Monday that could bring further coronavirus restrictions.

If the positivity rate remains at 8% or higher for two or more days, Gov. JB Pritzker has said additional mitigation efforts will be applied to the region.

The IDPH today reported 1,709 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

