Winnebago County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; social distancing expected for remainder of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department, announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 144.

Martell said there were no new deaths to announce, and the County’s fatalities stand at 8.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, and 125 new deaths.

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney said the local area is expected to hit a peak of infections at the end of April, and cautioned residents not to have false hope as other areas in the country have already peaked.

He also said that with a potential vaccine being 12-18 months away, if the public fails to adhere to social distancing, there could be another wave of infections later in the year.

Currently, Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is expected to expire on April 30th. Earlier today, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended his state’s stay-at-home order until May 26th.

The chairman said he expected social distancing protocols to remain in place for the remainder of 2020 at the least, even when the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“The right balance may not be flipping the switch on the economy,” and bringing businesses back all at once, “but adjusting the dimmer,” Haney said, and phasing in different parts of the economy.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he was disappointed in Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea’s announcement Thursday morning that the health system would be using the Rockton Avenue campus as a COVID-19 hospital.

Bea said the hospital had reached out to OSF and SwedishAmerican about their interest in participating in the plan, which would leave their hospitals open to accept non-COVID-19 patients and perform elective procedures.

McNamara said the County had been working with all partners to come to a plan to reopen hospitals to allow elective procedures.

McNamara criticized Bea’s “unilateral” approach, and lamented the lack of participation by Mercyhealth in the County’s coronavirus policy meetings.

