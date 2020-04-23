LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus briefing for Thursday, April 23rd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are set to hold a briefing today at 3:30 p.m, from the new state-run COVID-19 testing clinic in Rockford, at the University of Illinois Health Science campus at 1601 Parkview Ave.

The UIC testing facility will be open 7 days a week for people who are showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Pritzker said Wednesday that residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be able to get a test without a doctor’s orders.

UIC Medicine’s testing facility will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, or while supplies last.

Today, Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would be extending the state’s stay-at-home order for 30 days, and would be requiring all residents to wear face masks in public.

