LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus briefing for Thursday, April 30th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) -- May 1st marks the start of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's modified extension of the emergency stay-at-home order. Here's what those changes are:

OUTDOOR RECREATION: State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.