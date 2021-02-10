Winnebago County coronavirus positivity rate drops to lowest point since last August

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At a press conference on Wednesday, Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell said the county’s current positivity rate of 4.4% is the lowest it has been since August 24th, 2020.

The county has seen 26,252 total positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 422 residents have died from the disease.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said they remain optimistic with the low positivity rate, and said residents need to remain cautious, as 18 people died in the last week.

“My heart goes out to each one of their family and friends as they mourn their losses,” McNamara said.

Martell reminded residents to get vaccinated at their first available opportunity, and advised people to register with as many providers as possible.

Over 60,000 people have registered with the Winnebago County Health Department, but Walgreens, Meijer and other pharmacies are also offering registration portals to receive the vaccine.

“Take the first appointment. We aren’t competing against each other, we’re competing against the virus,” Martell said.

“I want to be clear, the vaccine supply is not currently adequate to cover everyone who is eligible, but supplies are expected to increase in the weeks ahead. Winnebago County did not receive its anticipated allocation this week,” Martell said, adding that some vaccine clinics had to be postponed this week, and others will be pushed back.

Martell said the WCHD is prioritizing patients by zip code, comorbidities, occupation, and age.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state will be expanding Phase 1B vaccine eligibility on February 25th to include people over 16-years-old who have disabilities and underlying health conditions, such as obesity.

Pritzker said the expansion is due to an 30% increase of supply of the various coronavirus vaccines currently in production.

Martell said she is optimistic that vaccine supply chains will improve, adding that Winnebago County Health Department received their Pfizer vaccine allocation this week, but not the promised supply of the Moderna vaccine, putting them 5,000 doses behind.

McNamara called the missed allocation of the vaccine “unacceptable.”

The health department has been working to vaccinate school staff, and Martell said over 3,000 school employees in Winnebago County have been vaccinated so far.

“Vaccinations of school staff have continued through the efforts of school nurses in our county and we should be very thankful and proud,” Martell said. “Through their work, they have stepped up to vaccinate not only school personnel in their systems, but local law enforcement, fire departments that were not eligible under Phase 1A, and private schools.”

Martell also provided updated quarantine guidance for vaccinated individuals who have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person, saying they “don’t need to quarantine, as long as their second dose was at least two weeks ago, their first dose was no longer than 3 months ago, and have remained asymptomatic since exposure to case.”



“Even if you have been fully vaccinated, you should wear face masks and remain cautious about symptoms of COVID, and stay home if you are sick,” Martell added.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.