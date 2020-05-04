Winnebago County has 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; most new cases aged 20-29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Monday, according to the county health department, but no additional deaths.

Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department, said the largest number of new cases were in people aged 20-29.

There are 616 total cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County to date, and 22 deaths. One hundred and seven people have recovered.

According to Martell, projections have said this is the peak time for infections in the county.

“We knew this was going to be a very tough week,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “The challenge will continue. We know that more tests means more positive cases.”

“Our case count has jumped 97% since last week, and 250% in two weeks,” McNamara said. “This is a stark reminder that we have much to do in our battle against this virus.”

Addressing what he said were numerous questions about re-opening Rockford and Winnebago County, County Board Chairman Frank Haney said public health data doesn’t support a hard open, without risking lives.

Haney said 50,000 people live in Winnebago County work elsewhere, saying that the county is inter-dependent on Chicago, which is the largest hotspot of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Seventeen thousand people travel from Cook County to Winnebago or vice versa, every day, for work, Haney said.

“The main point is there is a lot of discussion reopening, and that’s understandable,” Haney said. “But county-by-county isn’t the best interest in public health.”

“If I had to bet…I don’t know that we’ll be one of the first or one of the last regions to open up and go to phases of re-opening,” he said.

Dr. Martell said health officials went out to Rockford neighborhoods with higher densities of COVID-19 infections, distributing flyers and educating the public on safety standards.

Dr. Martell said “These communities usually have lower social-economic status, lower employment rate, lower education. These are many members of essential workforce.”

Two-point-two percent of the population has been tested at this point, with 6,900 tests having been administered so far.

In regards to Rockford’s 4th of July celebration, which is still scheduled to take place, McNamara said fireworks will be shot higher so more people can see it, and the show will also be televised on WTVO.

As of now, gatherings are still restricted, but McNamara says since July is two months away we’ll see if things change based on recommendations from health experts.

