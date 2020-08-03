ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at 3:30 p.m. today.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order
- LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, August 3rd
- Alleged Ogle County sex predator caught in Mississippi
- Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in
- Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!