ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County has launched an online registration system for residents to sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The health department has created a registration form for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will assist and prioritize people based on risks and occupation, and will offer appointments and reminders for a second dosage.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each require a second dose to achieve peak effectiveness against the virus.

Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said members of the same household may be vaccinated at different times, based on individual risk, and some household members may even have to go to different clinics.

“This is not first come, first serve,” Martell said. The system will determine who needs appointment first, and will follow up and investigate any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Martell said residents should not ask their clinic or local hospital for the vaccine, but should use the registration portal instead. To date, she said the WCHD has received 4,500 registrations so far.

The registration program will work on an honor system, she said, saying registrants need to be honest about their occupations and health risks.

Winnebago County saw an increase in residents getting COVID-19 tests following the New Years weekend, with over 400 tests administered at the new OSH Drive Thru Rapid Testing site, at the UW Sports Factory Upper Parking Lot at 305 S. Madison Street, by 9:45 a.m. this morning.

“Clearly, following the holiday, people are getting tested,” said Martell, who reported 424 new cases of coronavirus from New Years Day through Monday. The county has seen 23,309 infections since the pandemic began.

Three people died over the weekend, bringing the local death total to 361.

Martell said anyone who traveled over the holidays should quarantine in case they became infected.

Martell said Alden Devs, Canterbury Place, East Bank Center, Highview in the Highlands, Milestone, Morning Star Village, Sienna on Brendenwood, and the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center saw a decrease in cases, and were no longer on the WCHD’s list of “places of concern.”

She also said, “I think we all know that we continue to have establishments that are not in compliance or have come out of compliance with the Tier 3 mitigations. Do we know the full impact of that yet? No we do not.”

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 is 8.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 is 9.8%

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.3% (10% yesterday). Yesterday, it was first time above 10 since 12/17, when it was 10.4%

Boone: 16.5% (16.8% yesterday)

Carroll: 5.6% (7.6% yesterday)

DeKalb: 13.3% (12.9% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 4.7% (4.5% yesterday)

Lee: 3.1% (3.5% yesterday)

Ogle: 11.8% (11.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 9.9% (9.7% yesterday)

Whiteside: 12.3% (12.1% yesterday)

Winnebago: 10.8% (10.2% yesterday)

