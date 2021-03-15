11% of Winnebago County fully vaccinated on 1 year anniversary of first confirmed case of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Today marks one year since the coronavirus was first confirmed in Winnebago County, on March 15th, 2020.

Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell said to date, 27,920 vaccinations have been given by the WCHD, with an additional 21,000 by the Illinois National Guard.

Forty-four percent of those vaccinations have been to residents 65 and older, and 38% of those have are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Martell said education, healthcare and manufacturing have been the top industries where employees have been vaccinated in pop up clinics, including an event on Friday at Jefferson High School that resulted in 1,165 second doses of vaccine to school employees.

Eleven percent of the Winnebago County population are fully vaccinated, and 82% of residents 65 and older have received one dose, with 28% receiving both doses.

Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks, Martell said, and they can gather with members of one other household if they aren’t high risk. No quarantine is necessary for exposure, unless symptoms are present.

Martell said residents must register in order to receive the vaccine, either through the WCHD or private pharmacies.

She also warned that the upcoming school spring break was “not a time to let our guard down,” as 72 new cases were reported countywide between Saturday and Monday. The County’s current rolling positivity rate is 2.6%.

“While we are reporting no new deaths today, we are marking the one year anniversary of the first COVID case in Winnebago County,” Martell said. I want to remind our population of the 447 individuals we have lost to this disease throughout the pandemic.”

A total of 447 residents have died of coronavirus in Winnebago County since the pandemic began.