ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell, Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney will host a COVID-19 media update today at 3:30 p.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Kalahari Resort at Wisconsin Dells to reopen May 27th
- Pritzker: Illinois businesses can face misdemeanor for not complying with stay-at-home order
- LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, May 18th
- IDPH announces 2,294 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 57 deaths
- Pritzker says Illinois will employ ‘state of the art’ contact tracing of COVID-19 patients
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!