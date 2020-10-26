Dr. Martell slams non-compliant bars and restaurants: “You are hurting our community.”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus cases and seven more local residents have died since last week, according to health officials on Monday.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says Rockford City Council plans to pass a resolution to help out Forest City bars and restaurants, as they are asked to “carry the brunt again.”

The resolution will give a 50% rebate of annual liquor license fees. If an owner has already paid the annual fee in full, McNamara said, the City will pay a 50% rebate to the owner. If the first installment has already been paid, a second payment would not be needed.

McNamara acknowledged that state relief programs have not translated to actual dollars for local businesses. To counter that, City Council plans to consider a proposal to keep the 2020 property tax levy as-is.

“This would be the 8th consecutive year that the property tax levy has been lowered or cut flat,” McNamara said.

The Mayor said property values in Rockford are increasing due to increased sales, and the current property tax rate is 54 cents lower than it was in 2015.

“When the state does not provide immediate and much needed relief to businesses, it makes it difficult to make those businesses follow those requirements. They have bills that don’t stop,” he said.

Franchesco’s Ristorante in Rockford and Jax Pub in Loves Park join the list of restaruants and bars which have been issued closure orders for staying open for indoor service or not complying with Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask ordinance.

Ace Hardware in Roscoe, Spring Garden Restaurant in Loves Park, Firehouse Pub in Roscoe, JJ’s Tavern in South Beloit, have also been issued a notice of closure.

Hoffman House in Rockford, Ref’s Bar and Grill in Durand, Baseball Tap in Cherry Valley, Golden Corral in Rockford, Latham Tap West in Rockford, Doc’s Diner in Loves Park, Neighbor’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park, and Fozzy’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park, Rascal’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park, RBI’s in Rockford, the Waffle Shop in Loves Park, Casey’s Pub in Loves Park, Potato Shak in Loves Park, Nora’s Place in South Beloit, The Filling Station in Rockford, Opsahl’s Tavern in Rockford, and Neli’s Family Restaurant in South Beloit, were each issued a 2nd Order of Closure.

Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said her office has issued 41 notices of non-compliance, 24 orders to disperse, and 40 closure orders.

“Obviously, Tier 1 mitigations were not giving results we needed” to avoid enhanced Tier 2 mitigations being levied against Region 1 by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

While the health department does not have the ability to enforce the mitigation, she said “We are submitting those names and areas that are not in compliance” to both the Winnebago County State’s Attorney and the Illinois Attorney General.

To businesses on the non-compliance list multiple times, Martell said, “At some point we have to ask, ‘is your intent to spread the virus’?'”

She added that Choice Furniture, Toni’s of Winnebago, CJ’s Custom House and Borean Baptist School have come off their non-compliance list and said those businesses were “good examples,” saying, “we should applaud those.”

Martell said those not in compliance are not helping the area return to Tier 1 mitigations. “You are hurting our community,” she said.

“While we are constantly saying we are tired of this pandemic. This pandemic is not tired of us,” she added.

She encouraged residents to support restaurants by continuing curbside orders, buying gift cards, etc.

Martell said high school sports teams have been a source of outbreaks, and said residents must avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and discouraged “non-essential” travel to decrease exposure with the “intention of getting through this second phase or wave.”

This weekend, Winnebago County saw 114 new cases per day, with 343 new cases since Friday, for a total of 10,119 cases of coronavirus reported so far.

“There, clearly, has been some lapse in behaviors where people are not understanding that this virus is still out there. It can still be deadly. And it can still cause significant damage to lives and livelihood,” Dr. Martell said.

The County’s 7-day rolling positivity rate average sits at 13.5% on Monday.

Seven people have died since last week. “They are someone’s family member,” Martell said. “While overall recovery rate is 97%, this pandemic rate has been serious.”

OSF Medical Director Dr. Stephen Bartlett said COVID-19 patients are getting good care, and there is still plenty of intensive care unit beds available.

